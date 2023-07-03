Legendary British singer-songwriter Morrissey took to the stage at the Zappa Amphitheater in Binyamina-Giv’at Ada, Shuni, on Sunday, where he debuted a powerful new song reflecting on the tragic 2019 fire that devastated the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

The song, with the lyric “Notre Dame, we know who tried to kill you,” offers a fresh take on the devastating 2019 fire that ravaged the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral.

Notre Dame is the cathedral of the Archdiocese of Paris and is a historic site that attracts millions of visitors every year.

In April 2019, a fire engulfed the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, a fire broke out in the attic, and the building has been evacuated.

AP reported: Notre Dame spokesman Andre Finot told French media the entire wooden interior of the building is ablaze and will burn: “Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame.”

Also, according to the Associated Press, firefighters and other first responders were working to salvage art and other priceless pieces stored inside of Notre Dame.

Paris officials say the fire may be linked to a multi-million dollar renovation project.

However, the French media confirmed there were NO CONSTRUCTION WORKERS at Notre Dame Cathedral at the time of the devastating fire.

The release comes amidst heightened tensions in Paris following race riots triggered by the death of an Algerian teenager during a traffic stop.

Lyrics:

Notre Dame

Notre Dame, we know who tried to kill you Notre Dame, we know who tried to kill you

Notre Dame, we will not be silent

Notre Dame, we will not be silent Before investigations, they said:

This is not terrorism!

Notre Dame, we will not be silent Notre Dame, we will not be silent Before investigations, they said:

There’s nothing to see here!

Notre Dame, a cold hand just touched me Notre Dame, a cold hand just touched me

Notre Dame, we will not be silent

Notre Dame, we will not be silent

Before any investigations, they said:

This is not terrorism!

Notre Dame, a cold hand just touched me Notre Dame, a cold hand just touched me

WATCH: