Missouri US Rep. Eric Burlison Fires Letter Off to Merrick Garland Demanding Release of Documents Related to Jack Smith’s Conflicts of Interests Review

by
US Rep. Eric Burlison from Missouri’s 7th District

Eric Burlison is a freshman Republican US Representative from Missouri. Burlison replaced longtime Republican Rep. Billy Long in the 7th Missouri district in southwestern Missouri.

Rep. Burlison is no wall flower. While serving in the Missouri legislature he is credited with sponsoring and passing Constitutional Carry and Stand Your Ground Laws, for which he had to overcome a Governor’s veto.

On Wednesday, Rep. Burlison and seven fellow Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Joe Biden’s corrupt Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding documents related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s conflicts of interests review.

“The American people should be able to see the unredacted conflicts of interest review for Special Counsel Jack Smith. Smith not only has a history of political prosecutions, but his wife also donated to the Biden Campaign and produced a documentary about Michelle Obama. Given Smith’s publicly known history, one would assume these issues would have ruled him out as an ‘impartial’ Special Counsel.”

Rep. Burlison said this in his letter to Garland, “We hope that you, in compliance with DOJ regulations, conducted the required review of potential conflicts of interest prior to Mr. Smith’s appointment. In order for the American people to have confidence in Mr. Smith’s investigation, it is vital that you release the information associated with the investigation of Mr. Smith’s potential conflicts of interest.”

Rep Burlison told The Gateway Pundit, “Lady Justice is supposed to be blind, and Special Counsels are supposed to be unbiased. The facts about Jack Smith and his wife show a partisan past and his actions prove that Smith is a biased partisan hatchet man.”

Fellow GOP lawmakers Josh Brecheen, Andrew Clyde, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Alex Mooney, Andy Ogles, Bill Posey, and Matt Rosendale co-signed the letter.

Here is a copy of the letter.

