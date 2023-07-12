Mike Lindell Responds To Latest Media Attack After MyPillow Puts Up Old Equipment For Auction – “Biggest Lie In History They Just Told You”

MyPillow was dropped from lots of big box stores after Mike Lindell raised questions about the 2020 election.
Now, MyPillow has put up for auction some of the equipment used for packaging products for the big box stores – two years after MyPillow was canceled.
The media used the auction to attack Mike and MyPillow.
Watch Mike talk about it here (partial transcript below):
More Lies About MyPillow In The Media Today. To Watch The Full Video, Click Here. https://t.co/rE3i3tN4ZR @TheRealFrankSp1 @MyPillowUSA pic.twitter.com/pVKjRKrVbr
— Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) July 11, 2023
From the video:
“This is the biggest lie in history they just told you. I’ve spent the last three hours on the phone with reporters calling me because they think they got dirt on MyPillow. WCCO, shame on them — they’re a local. Them, the Minneapolis Star and Tribune called me — all this suppression. They sit there . . . another attack: “MyPillow lost this money.” Let’s start there…”
Mike goes to explain that MyPillow wasn’t involved in one of the situations the media describes – it was a different organization: Lindell Management.
And according to Mike, the equipment put up for auction is related to the packaging needed for big box retailers like Bed, Bath & Beyond (which recently went bankrupt).
Here’s what one Twitter user said after looking at the auction site: