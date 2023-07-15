Michigan Judge and Whitmer Donor Rules that Citizens Are Not Allowed to Examine Voting Machine Tabulators Without Proper Court Order – Opens Door for Lawsuits Against Pro-Trump Researchers

Michigan leftist Judge Phyllis McMillen ruled that Michigan law prohibits a person from possessing a voting tabulator without a court order or authorization from the Secretary of State’s office.
Judge McMillen is a Gretchen Whitmer donor.
Whitmer donating judge rules against those brave souls that proved the election was stolen!
Judge McMillen opened the door for a county reporter to charge the Trump supporters for examining a tabulator following the stolen election.
The voting machines are now so sacred and delicate that no normal human without years of extensive work experience is allowed to touch them.
But don’t worry – you can trust their results.
Lou Dobbs reported:
The decision that lays the groundwork for a county prosecutor to potentially bring criminal charges against supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen on Wednesday ruled that the “undue possession” of a tabulator is always a felony in Michigan, not just during an ongoing election or the timeframe before the results are tallied, The Detroit News reported.
Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson had sought the decision as he considers whether to criminally charge a group of Trump supporters who allegedly obtained voting machines following the 2020 election.
Hilson’s possible charges come after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in August that nine people allegedly conspired to improperly gain access to election machines. The group convinced officials in three counties to give them five tabulators, which they then took to Oakland County hotels or rental properties, Nessel’s office said.