Michigan Judge and Whitmer Donor Rules that Citizens Are Not Allowed to Examine Voting Machine Tabulators Without Proper Court Order – Opens Door for Lawsuits Against Pro-Trump Researchers

Michigan leftist Judge Phyllis McMillen ruled that Michigan law prohibits a person from possessing a voting tabulator without a court order or authorization from the Secretary of State’s office.

Judge McMillen is a Gretchen Whitmer donor.

Whitmer donating judge rules against those brave souls that proved the election was stolen!

No surprise here in the most corrupt state in the United States! (https://t.co/ylXkG5zgfs)@pjcolbeck @100PercFEDUP @christina_bobb @PeterBernegger @PhillDKline pic.twitter.com/RPS1uQTgm0 — @BobCushman (@BobCushman1776) July 13, 2023

Judge McMillen opened the door for a county reporter to charge the Trump supporters for examining a tabulator following the stolen election.

The voting machines are now so sacred and delicate that no normal human without years of extensive work experience is allowed to touch them.

But don’t worry – you can trust their results.

