MIC DROP: Tucker Carlson Shuts Asa Hutchinson Down with One Question About the Covid Vaccine (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson single-handedly destroyed several globalist RINOs during Friday’s presidential primary forum in Iowa.

The former Fox News host interviewed five candidates including Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Mike Pence.

Tucker plucked off the RINO candidates one by one.

It was a sight to behold.

Tucker point blank asked former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson how many Covid vaccines he has taken.

“And how many Covid shots did you take, and how do you feel about it now?” Tucker asked Hutchinson.

Asa Hutchinson didn’t want to answer the question so he tried to turn it around on Tucker.

Bad idea.

“How many Covid shots did you take?” Hutchinson asked Tucker in a gotcha moment.

Without skipping a beat, Tucker replied, “Zero.”

Asa Hutchinson was stunned.

