Media Finally Questions Joe Biden’s “Age” and Mental Capacity – Democrat Senator Lies to America and Gaslights in Response (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) joined State of the Union on CNN this Sunday morning.

During the interview Murphy was asked about Joe Biden’s “age”. In case you missed it, this is how the mainstream media describes Joe Biden’s obvious dementia. The media calls it an “age” issue in order to lasso President Trump into the same category.

Obviously, Trump is showing no sign of age-related problems or difficulties.

Senator Murphy responded, “Ultimately, voters in this country care about effectiveness. They care about the president can do the job. I guess age is relevant if it is an indicator that that candidate is up to do the most important job in the world. But, Joe Biden is succeeding and succeeding at an extraordinary and historic rate… Joe Biden, he is a master legislative tactician. He is involved in a detalied way in the passage of all those bills. I know because I wrote the gun bill and I was talking to Joe Biden on a regular basis… There is really zero evidence that Joe Biden can’t do this job.”

It really is just stunning – The amount of gaslighting the Democrats and their media hurl at the American public.

It i just amazing to watch. So was Pravda ever this brazen with their lies?