Mayor Eric Adams Declares NYC is Full – Says There’s ‘No More Room’ for Illegal Immigrants (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is now claiming that there is no more room in the city for illegal border crossers.

The strategy of sending these people from border states to blue areas has worked very well. Liberals are starting to understand what their policies do to people in other parts of the country.

Adams is even planning to send fliers down to the border to let illegals know that they will not find shelter in New York.

Politico reports:

NYC mayor warns away migrants with ‘No Vacancy’ fliers New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has said for months his city has no more capacity to house asylum-seekers. On Wednesday, he switched on a virtual ‘No Vacancy’ sign with a dramatic change in policy after absorbing more than 90,000 migrants in the five boroughs since last year with little help from the federal government. Under a new mayoral directive, single adult migrants will only be allowed to stay in the city’s shelter system for 60 days, after which they will be required to reapply for a slot. The idea, Adams said at a City Hall press conference, is to prioritize shelter beds for families while helping single adults search for other places for them to stay, whether it is with friends or family elsewhere. “Our goal is: no child, no family is sleeping on the streets,” Adams said. “That’s our goal, and we’re getting closer and closer to being unable to fulfill even that.” New York City is one of the only metro areas in the country with a right to shelter, meaning people looking for a bed will be housed for as long as they need one. There are about 55,000 migrants in the system, making up slightly more than half of the total shelter population, a record amount.

See the video below:

New York City Democrat Mayor Eric Adams on illegal immigration: "Our cup has basically runneth over. We have no more room in the city." pic.twitter.com/E3XgKLN5bN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

Bussing Biden’s invasion force to blue cities has turned out to be an absolutely brilliant political move https://t.co/AlU8mFtdFm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 20, 2023

Leaders in border states should keep it up.