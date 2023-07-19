Matt Gaetz to Introduce Legislation to Defund Jack Smith’s Witch Hunt Against President Trump

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has announced his intention to introduce legislation designed to defund the ongoing investigation of former President Donald Trump, led by special counsel Jack Smith.

Gaetz made his intention clear on the recent Episode 113 of his podcast, ‘Firebrand with Matt Gaetz.’

“In the coming hours, in the coming days, I will be introducing legislation under my name and the House of Representatives as a freestanding bill to defund the Jacksmith investigation,” said Gaetz.

In a tweet, Gaetz argued that the investigation was interfering with the election process and attacking American democracy, calling it a “witch hunt.”

“They are attacking our democracy and engaging in election interference right now. The United States Congress has the capability to stop this election interference, and we must act immediately!” he wrote.

Aside from election interference, Gaetz cited a lack of transparency as one of the key reasons for the proposed legislation.

“I just want to know who’s on the Jack Smith team. You ought to be able to evaluate where they’ve made political donations, what their connections are to people who have power in Washington DC,” Gaetz said.

He criticized the Department of Justice for its lack of response to his inquiries, stating that as a member of the Judiciary Committee, he is entitled to this information.

While he acknowledged the slim chances of such a bill being signed into law under President Biden’s administration or being taken up by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, he stressed that the public deserves to know where their representatives stand on this issue.

“Will they co-sponsor my legislation? I certainly hope they will,” he said.

WATCH: