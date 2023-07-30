Massachusetts Is Latest State Where Republican Party Elites Are Wanting to Change Primary Rules to Screw Trump Out of Delegates

A poll released earlier this month projected President Trump would win in a massive blowout in the Republican Primary.
As Richard Moorhead previously reported:
Trump leads in primary polling of 48 states, according to polling analysis compiled by Race to the White House.
Trump is projected for a “decisive win” in 26 primary states — scoring enough of the primary vote to secure most or all of a state’s delegates at the 2024 Republican convention.
The front-runner would secure 1,774 delegates at the current rate, according to Race to the White House’s projections — a figure that easily surpasses the total of 1,234 figure a candidate needs to secure nomination at the convention, according to Ballotpedia.
This terrifies the GOP elites. They hate Trump and hate the fact that they cannot sway Republican voters away from President Trump.
Massachusetts is the latest state where Republicans are playing with the rules to thwart President Trump in the upcoming primary.
Conservative Treehouse reported:
When the warnings were first issued about the California effort, the professional Republican class claimed the effort to undermine the Trump primary race was a vast MAGA conspiracy. However, those who have walked the deep political weeds have known how the state affiliates of the RNC always align to the larger corporate agenda.
CBS reported: For many years, the Massachusetts Republican presidential primary has been a winner-take-all affair. But that might be about to change.
In an interview Wednesday morning with WBZ-TV, state GOP Chair Amy Carnevale disclosed that the party is “seriously considering” a switch to proportional allocation of delegates. A party subcommittee has met to discuss the change once and may approve it at a forthcoming session.
This could prevent former President Donald Trump, the likely winner of the March 5, 2024 GOP primary here, from walking off with all 40 delegates to the national convention, even if he wins 50% or more of the vote.
Why the change now? Asked in our interview about Trump’s impact on her party, Carnevale chose her words carefully, but did say “I do hear from Republican legislators that they really want to focus on issues of concern in Massachusetts, and having the drama associated with a former president is not helpful to those Republicans.” (read more)