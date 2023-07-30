Massachusetts Is Latest State Where Republican Party Elites Are Wanting to Change Primary Rules to Screw Trump Out of Delegates

A poll released earlier this month projected President Trump would win in a massive blowout in the Republican Primary.

As Richard Moorhead previously reported:

Trump leads in primary polling of 48 states, according to polling analysis compiled by Race to the White House.

Trump is projected for a “decisive win” in 26 primary states — scoring enough of the primary vote to secure most or all of a state’s delegates at the 2024 Republican convention.

The front-runner would secure 1,774 delegates at the current rate, according to Race to the White House’s projections — a figure that easily surpasses the total of 1,234 figure a candidate needs to secure nomination at the convention, according to Ballotpedia.