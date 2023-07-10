Mark Levin: Trump Attorneys Must File Motion to Investigate the Biden DOJ and Jack Smith – Leaks Against Trump Are Biggest Leaks in History of United States – VIDEO

Mark Levin called on the Trump attorneys to immediately file motion for order the Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate the series of illegal leaks by Joe Biden’s corrupt Department of Justice and Special Counsel Jack Smith used to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

Mark Levin told the Trump attorneys to “wake the hell up!”

Here are a few important lines from Mark Levin’s Sunday Night show open.

Mark Levin: This Department of Justice is destroying America. It’s destroying the 2024 election. It’s violating every norm, every tradition, everything it inherited to ensure that that department could be trustworthy and could be reliable. It has criminalized politics.

It will destroy this country and we won’t be able to claw our way back. This is not hyperbole. I’m not trying to be provocative.

And the goal of the leaking is to make sure they don’t have a jury that’s objective anywhere in the United States of America.

The Trump lawyers need to wake the hell up and do something about this.

A motion needs to be filed on behalf of Donald Trump, and I’m saying this publicly. They need to move the court to order the Office of Professional Responsibility. I know this for a fact, that’s the office that is asked to investigate allegations or possibilities even of attorney misconduct or employee misconduct within the Department of justice, they need to be directed by a court, by the judge in Florida who’s under attack. They’re trying to intimidate her, no doubt, but she needs to be as brave as this guy, Judge Doughty in Louisiana,

The Department of Justice does leak investigations all the time. And this is the biggest leak and series of leaks in the history of the United States against a former president who’s running for reelection for a second term against the people, I would argue, who are doing the leaking.

The court should give OPR 30 days, not a year and a half, 30 days to complete the investigation, issue its public findings to the court, and maybe we’ll find that the Department of justice and Mr. Smith and his people have absolutely clean hands. What do you think?

Via Midnight Rider.