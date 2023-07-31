Marjorie Taylor Greene Publishes SEARING VIDEO of Joe Biden Lying Repeatedly About Biden Crime Family Business – TODAY HE GOT CAUGHT!

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) published a

Publishes BLISTERING VIDEO of Joe Biden lying repeatedly about Hunter Biden and the Biden Crime Family business.

Today Joe Biden got caught. Devon Archer spoke the truth. He brought down the notorious crime family.

Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s longtime friend, and Rosemont Seneca business partner who is facing one year in prison on unrelated charges, appeared before the House Oversight Committee on Monday to testify on the Biden Crime Family.

Archer testified that Joe Biden was on more than 20 phone calls with Hunter’s business associates while he was serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

Archer told lawmakers the ‘Biden brand’ helped Ukrainian Natural Gas Company Burisma Holdings from going bankrupt.

Joe Biden lied for years about the family business – selling influence for political favors.

Today they got caught.

Via MTG.

