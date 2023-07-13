Mandatory Clear Bookbags and Metal Detectors Among New Changes At PG County, Maryland Schools

Millard House II, the new superintendent for Prince George’s County public schools, has announced that all students will be required to have mandatory clear book bags in the upcoming school year.

Besides forcing students to have clear bags, House has also developed a plan to install metal detectors in all middle schools and high schools in the PG County, Maryland school district.

House, who has been in the position as a superintendent for just 10 days, made the new rule for the upcoming school year to “Combat the increase in the number of weapons showing up at or in schools in the county.”

Many parents of the PG County district are concerned about the new rules due to the fact they believe House is turning schools into prisons rather than a place of learning.

