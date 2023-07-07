Manchester United Legend Edwin Van der Sar Admitted to ICU After Brain Hemorrhage

On Friday, Edwin van der Sar, Manchester United legend and former Netherlands international goalkeeper, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Croatia following an unexpected brain hemorrhage.

The 52-year-old Dutchman is currently in a stable condition, and the medical team attending to him are closely monitoring his situation, according to a statement from his old club.

“On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain,” AFC Ajax wrote on Twitter.

“He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you,” the post concluded.

On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking… pic.twitter.com/M7jKs5TBB9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 7, 2023

Van der Sar, who served as CEO of Ajax Amsterdam from 2016-2023, was reportedly taken to the hospital by helicopter after suffering a brain hemorrhage while on holiday in Croatia.

The football community has come together in extending their thoughts and prayers for the Dutch legend’s speedy recovery.

Following his admission to hospital today, the thoughts and best wishes of UEFA and the entire European football community are with Edwin van der Sar and his family. ❤️ We’re all with you, Edwin. pic.twitter.com/6k6kuHDIRn — UEFA (@UEFA) July 7, 2023

Manchester United released the following statement:

“Manchester United is holding Edwin van der Sar and his family in our collective thoughts after hearing the news that the legendary goalkeeper has fallen seriously ill.

“Edwin always receives a warm welcome whenever he returns to Old Trafford, having been one of the most popular and decorated goalkeepers in our club’s history. Between the Dutchman’s arrival from Fulham in June 2005 and his retirement from football in May 2011 at the age of 40, he made a total of 266 appearances and contributed hugely to the Reds winning four Premier League titles, the Champions League and Club World Cup, among other trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Everyone at United wishes to join our friends at Ajax in wishing Edwin all the very best for a full and swift recovery.”

Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5o276ITxbn — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 7, 2023

As news broke out about the sudden brain hemorrhage suffered by football legend Edwin van der Sar, social media platforms have been abuzz with speculation.

Authorities have not yet disclosed specific details concerning the cause of the Dutch icon’s illness, but some internet users are drawing connections to the COVID-19 vaccine.

On June 1, 2021, Van der Sar announced that he had received his COVID-19 vaccine. The link between his recent health issue and his vaccine status, however, remains unverified by medical professionals.