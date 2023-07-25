Lowe’s Issues Weak Statement, Rehires Elderly Employee Who Got Punched in the Face Trying to Stop Thieves After Major Backlash

An elderly Lowe’s worker who was fired after getting repeatedly punched in the face trying to stop thieves was reinstated after major backlash.

Lowe’s issued a weak statement:

“After senior management became aware of the incident and spoke to Donna Hansbrough today, we are reinstating her job and we are pleased that she has accepted the offer to return to Lowe’s. First and foremost, there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and associates. Products can be replaced; people cannot. We continue to work closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for this theft and violent attack.”

68-year-old Donna Hansbrough decided to intervene when she saw three thieves load up a shopping cart and walk out of a Lowe’s in Rincon, Georgia without paying.

Hansbrough reportedly grabbed the cart being pushed by Takyah Berry, who repeatedly punched the elderly employee in the face.

The other two thieves, Joseph Berry, and Jarmar Lawton, took off with the stolen merchandise.

Hansbrough was ultimately fired after 13 years on the job for violating company policy.

Rincon Police are still looking for one of the thieves.

Takyah Berry is still at large.

“I just got tired of seeing things get out the door. I just … I lost it,” Hansbrough told the Effingham Herald. “I basically lost all the training. Everything they tell you to do, I just … I just lost it.