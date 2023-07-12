LIVE-STREAM VIDEO: Dirty Chris Wray Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee – 10 AM ET

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Judiciary Committee today at 10 AM Eastern.

The hearing, “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” will examine the politicization of the nation’s preeminent law enforcement agency under the direction of FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The only witness today is Chris Wray.

Wray will be grilled on what a dirty, dishonest and politicized organization the FBI has become under his watch. Armed FBI agents are still storming the homes and terrorizing Americans who attended the January 6 protests in Washington DC and stepped inside the US Capitol.

The FBI is also working to protect Joe Biden, the Biden Crime Family, and crackhead son Hunter.

The FBI today routinely censors speech in America without shame.

NEW Report: FBI worked with Ukrainian intelligence to pressure and direct Big Tech to censor Americans and US journalists expressing dissent to Biden’s war policy in Ukraine. You send your money to Ukraine, then they work with the FBI to censor you:🇺🇦https://t.co/eZVa1dhNpq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 11, 2023

Here is the live-stream video for today’s hearing – the hearing starts at 10 AM Eastern.