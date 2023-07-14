Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause of Death Revealed: Small Bowel Obstruction

The LA Medical Examiner’s office has released a document revealing the cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley.

As TMZ reported, Lisa Marie officially died from a condition known as sequelae of small bowel obstruction. In layman’s terms, this means complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction.

At this point, it is not clear what exactly caused her small bowel obstruction. TMZ notes that this document is not the full report and that toxicology reports have not been released at this point.

The website previously reported that Lisa Marie was taking weight loss meds prior to her death and was fresh off of plastic surgery. She was also reportedly using opioids as well.

As the Gateway Pundit reported back on January 12, Lisa Marie passed away at a hospital in the Los Angeles area after suffering cardiac arrest. She was just 54 years old.

Priscilla released a statement to People Magazine saying her daughter had been hospitalized and then shared news of Lisa Marie’s death just hours later.

It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.

The Gateway Pundit noted that she appeared to be in good spirits the same week before her death.

Priscilla Presley, 77, and daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, break down in TEARS at Golden Globes https://t.co/7JZfwvxFBS — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 11, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley was born in Memphis, Tennessee on Feb. 1, 1968. Like her legendary father, she became a singer/songwriter and had hit songs such as “Don’t Cry Daddy” and “Lights Out.”

As the New York Post reported, her death drew tributes from LeAnn Rimes and John Travolta as well as former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest at Graceland next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.