Legacy Admissions: Black and Latino Groups File Civil Rights Complaint Against Harvard for Favoring White People

Black and Latino groups filed a civil rights complaint against Harvard, challenging the university’s legacy admissions policy for favoring white people.

The civil rights groups claim Harvard overwhelmingly favors white children of alumni.

The activists are seeking to end Harvard’s legacy and donor admissions program at Harvard.

The civil rights lawsuit comes just days after the US Supreme Court struck down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

The conservative justices said the race-based affirmative action policies violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

Reuters reported: