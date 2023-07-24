Leftists Will Be Enraged After WSJ Reveals Latest Trend of Layoffs in the Workplace

The best way to get rid of ants is to kill the queen. The most effective way to do away with the spread of toxic progressive ideology is to eliminate its advocates from positions of power.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officers are like queens in the progressive anthills of corporations and universities. The good news? They’re beginning to die off.

The Wall Street Journal published an article by Te-Ping Chen and Lauren Weber this month entitled, “The Rise and Fall of the Chief Diversity Officer.” The findings will enrage leftist ideologues. Those who have been wondering what happened to common sense can sigh a breath of relief. Conservatives are likely to cheer.

According to the Journal, Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have recently been rethinking their progressive stand on DEI to the extent that high-profile diversity, equity and inclusion executives are going to lose their jobs. Just since last year, thousands of diversity-focused workers have been laid off.

For those of us who have been scratching our heads wondering how and why corporations ever thought that DEI, gender theory, critical race theory, and the rest of the progressive nonsense would make money, the downfall of DEI not only makes sense, it was inevitable. Most people — no matter how many times progressives pump their lies through establishment media — don’t buy it, figuratively or literally.

In other words, though DEI is an effective method for radical progressives to spread their gospel, it’s bad for business. It was only a matter of time before corporate stakeholders would notice their investments were suffering because corporate leaders opted to hire postmodern-infused wokeness into their ranks.

Miriam Warren, chief diversity officer for Yelp, told the Journal about some of the challenges facing executives in the DEI field. “There’s a combination of grief, being very tired, and being, in some cases, overwhelmed,” Warren said.

I don’t want to come off as callous, but I could care less how Warren feels. How many people has she damaged while pushing her radical left agenda into the workplace? She’ll feel better in an honest line of work.

The DEI craze began in the wake of George Floyd’s death in May 2020. According to the outlet, companies rushed to hire chief diversity officers. It doesn’t say why the rush occurred, but it must have been a misguided attempt to claim the moral high ground.

Less than half the companies in the S&P 500 employed chief diversity officers in 2018. By 2022, 75 percent of those companies had created a position, according to a study from the executive search firm Russell Reynolds cited by the Journal.

According to a study cited by Blaze Media, the DEI industry ballooned to $3.4 billion in 2020. Since then, chief diversity officers have experienced 40 percent higher turnovers than their human resources counterparts.

Another study found that searches for chief diversity officers dropped by 75 percent over the last year. According to Blaze, a human resources expert claimed it was the lowest demand he’d witnessed in 30 years.

Corporate entities like Bud Light and Target must have been blinded by the noxious fumes of progressive excrement accumulating in their midst. They lost billions of dollars in revenue by continuing to push the progressive agenda this year.

It appears the DEI craze is fizzling out in the corporate world, a major nesting spot of progressive pests. Thank goodness. Why did it take so long?

One can only hope that the universities that serve as breeding grounds for these vermin will be next. When will academia realize that progressive education is not education but indoctrination? When enrollment plummets because indoctrinated graduates are bad for business inside and outside academia?

According to Journal, when the Supreme Court overturned affirmative action in June, companies started anticipating any spillover legal action might impact them. Do the universities see what’s coming, or are they like Bud Light and Target and cannot see the forest for the trees?

Whatever the case, the downward trend in DEI is a ray of hope on a dark horizon. It’s good practice to pray at the break of day.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.