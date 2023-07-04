Lee Greenwood to be Honored on Veteran’s Day with “An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood”-Asks Fellow Americans to “Adopt a Vet”

Country music legend Lee Greenwood released his moving anthem “God Bless the USA” 40 years ago and the music industry is coming together to honor him on Veteran’s Day with the movie “An All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood.”

Fathom Events shares, “An All-Star Salute to Lee Greenwood is a multi-artist concert celebrating the 40-year career of the Grammy, ACM, and CMA award winner. This one-night-only musical extravaganza highlights Greenwood’s 7 #1 hits and 20 Top 10 singles with the help from some of the nation’s biggest names in Rock & Roll, Country music’s current chart toppers, and infamous Grand Ole Opry stars.”

But as one would expect of the generous Greenwood, he does not want to just see the event be about him.

He is taking the opportunity to give back to the veteran community by encouraging the public to sponsor a veteran and their guest/caregiver to enjoy the event.

Concerts 4 A Cause hopes to send 50,000 veterans to movie theaters across America on Veteran’s Day for free through individuals and corporations “adopting a vet.”

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning August 4 at Fathom Events, but those who wish to sponsor a veteran can visit AdoptAVet.com.

Greenwood joined Newsmax on Monday and shared that he hopes Americans will help lift up military veterans by sending them to the event that ‘will give tribute’ to them ‘as they deserve.’