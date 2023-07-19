‘At Least 25-30’ IRS Agents in Tactical Gear Raid Business in Stuart, Florida

On Wednesday, at least 25 to 30 IRS agents in tactical gear raided a business along Southeast Slater Street in Stuart, Florida, Fox 29 reported.

The raid, which began around 9:30 a.m. on July 12th, saw agents entering and leaving the premises of Tee Off Temps and Elite Payroll Solutions, each time laden with boxes and large backpacks.

The agents with their clothing branded with “Police, IRS, Criminal Investigation,” shocked local witnesses.

“There’s at least 25, 30 cops out here,” said one witness.

“It was like a scene from a movie, it was like what! Then they all started coming out. They had the big gear, tactical gear because they probably didn’t know what they were walking into,” said one witness, who chose to remain anonymous.

“They were taking boxes in, filling them up and bringing them out, all kinds of big backpacks,” the witness added.

These actions suggested a large-scale investigation or operation, with extensive documentation possibly being seized from the offices.

The agents were seen going in and out at Tee Off Temps and Elite Payroll Solutions, both located at 3180 Southeast Slater Street, an industrial area between A1A and Southeast Federal Highway.

IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents were confirmed to be part of the operation, according to a written statement by Darline Toussaint, IRS Special Agent and Public Information Officer for the agency’s Miami field office.

“IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents were at the address of Elite Payroll Solutions on 7/12/2023 on official business,” said Toussaint.

Despite the extensive operation, local residents expressed surprise. Witnesses reported that there was usually limited activity at the office and no noticeable suspicious behavior leading up to the raid.

“Never, it’s just the workers. You see them in the morning, but there’s nobody coming and going in that place,” the witness told WPTV.

WPTV News contacted the IRS for further details, but the IRS has yet to disclose the exact nature of their official business. The search warrant served is still under wraps.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Elite Payroll Solutions for a statement, but the company declined to provide any comments.

“You can’t call back here again,” said one of the employees.

According to its website, “Elite Payroll Solutions has provided payroll, HR, benefits and time & attendance solutions to businesses across all major industries in the U.S. since 1994.”

WATCH the video courtesy of WPTV News: