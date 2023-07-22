LEAKED FOOTAGE: Retired Four-Star General McChrystal Claims Nord Stream Pipeline Bombing was Perpetrated by the United States

Retired four-star General Stanley A. McChrystal, who was removed from his command by Barack Obama following critical comments on his administration, has made explosive comments suggesting that the United States was behind the Nord Stream pipeline bombing, in a covertly recorded conversation obtained by Valuetainment Media.

The decorated general, known for his command of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) in the mid-2000s and later for his role as Commander of the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan, voiced these speculations during a seemingly impromptu conversation that was secretly recorded and subsequently leaked.

The clip begins with McChrystal discussing Russia and its leadership.

“There’s no obvious better solution than Russia. I think Putin ought to go, but there’s nobody that I’m aware of standing on the wings,” the general said.

In the short conversation, a man is heard asking McChrystal for his opinion on the bombing of the Nord Stream pipeline that took place earlier last year.

McChrystal’s response implied that he and his son, who worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), didn’t believe the Russians or the Ukrainians were responsible, as many had initially suspected.

Instead, he proposed that the bombing might have been in the interests of global natural gas producers – the United States being chief among them.

“My son is the leader of the in energy team at DIA,” said McChrystal.

“He didn’t think that the Russians did it… He didn’t think that the Ukrainians did it either,” he added.

“There are people who benefited from it, and that was people who produced natural gas around the world,” said McChrystal.

He then dropped a bombshell, implying a potential U.S. role in the attack.

“So if you really want to get conspiracies, the United States made more money off that deal than anybody else. But yeah, but that’s because we were huge beneficiaries, and we changed our policy. We started providing liquid natural gas overseas and, you know,” he said.

WATCH:

Iranian-American entrepreneur and podcaster Patrick Bet-David reached out to General McChrystal for a comment but has not heard back.

PBD discussed this new revelation from the four-star general on his show.

WATCH: