LEAK: Jack Smith Digs Into Trump Oval Office Meeting in Final Days of Presidency

Special Counsel Jack Smith is now digging into President Trump’s Oval Office meeting prior to leaving the White House, according to a leak to CNN.

Prosecutors have called in several witnesses to testify before the DC grand jury about the meeting.

The Oval Office meeting happened about 6 weeks after the 2020 election.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors have interviewed attorney Sidney Powell, attorney Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former NatSec Advisor General Mike Flynn, and Patrick Byrne.

Patrick Byrne, the eccentric former Overstock CEO, taunted Jack Smith on Friday morning on news of the leak to CNN.

Hi Jack Smith, I take all responsibility. Best of all, with my eidetic memory I can tell you amazing detail about it. “Parrot-like,” say some. Call collect. I’m here to help. Special counsel prosecutors inquire about chaotic Oval Office https://t.co/POKUiC4ej2 via @YouTube — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) July 7, 2023

CNN reported:

Multiple sources told CNN that investigators have asked several witnesses before the grand jury and during interviews about the meeting, which happened about six weeks after Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Some witnesses were asked about the meeting months ago, while several others have faced questions about it more recently, including Rudy Giuliani. Last month, for two consecutive days, Giuliani sat down with investigators for a voluntary interview about a range of topics, including the tumultuous December 2020 meeting that he attended, sources said. Prosecutors have specifically inquired about three outside Trump advisers who participated in the meeting: former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, sources said.

Jack Smith is reportedly preparing to hit President Trump with 45 additional charges as a ‘backup plan’ should Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, delay or thwart the classified documents case currently in the Southern District of Florida.

The additional charges are expected “in the coming weeks,” The Independent reported.

President Trump was recently indicted on 37 federal counts in a Florida court in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

According to the latest leak, the special counsel’s prosecutors are preparing a “superseding indictment” – a separate set of charges against Trump in the Southern District of Florida.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors may also bring additional charges against Trump in a different venue if they feel Judge Aileen Cannon is being too fair to Trump.