Current Ray Epps Attorney Behind FOX News Lawsuit is Managing Director of 65 Project – His Earlier Attorney Worked for FBI for 9 Years and Bashed Cops on Twitter

Strange.

The previous attorney for Ray Epps worked for the FBI for nine years and bashed cops.

The current attorney for Ray Epps is director of the 65 Project, a fascist group dedicated to destroying and disbarring any attorney who assists Donald Trump or questions election fraud in America.

As Heather Allen and Patty McMurray 100 Percent Fed Up previously reported – Democrats and the crooked DOJ have gone out of their way to protect the MAGA hat-wearing Ray Epps, but the question just won’t go away—Who is Ray Epps, and what was his role on Jan. 6 and the days preceding the “insurrection” at the US Capitol?

Video via the Villain Report.



Videos of Ray Epps leading J6 protestors have gone viral on social media, but for some odd reason, he has never been arrested. He has been protected when others have been prosecuted for lesser offenses. Is he an FBI informant? Is he an FBI agent?

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY) has repeatedly been stonewalled by the January 6 Witch Hunt Committee when asking questions about Epp’s identity or his role in the so-called January 6 “insurrection.”

Watch far-left Jan. 6 Witch Hunt Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin defend Ray Epps after Rep. Thomas Massie asks about Ray Epps. Massie became very defensive about the MAGA hat-wearing Ray Epps as “that poor guy” and asking Republicans to “leave him alone,” and suggested Republicans should be more concerned about Donald Trump’s money-grubbing niece’s accusations against him that have since been thrown out of court by a judge.

Watch:

It seems that #JamieRaskin KNEW exactly what was in #RayEpps transcript. @RepThomasMassie caught him off guard & Raskin became extremely angry and defensive. J6 committee members were covering up for #RayEpps. Was Epps working for Democrats? pic.twitter.com/GoxhQDZTDC — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 31, 2022

When Senator Ted Cruz asked Assistant FBI Director Jill Sanborn, “Was Ray Epps a fed?” She responded, “Senator, I can’t answer that question.” When Cruz pressed Sanborn showing photos of Epps whispering to protestors who then immediately began to pull down barricades, “Did Mr. Epps urge them to tear down the barricades?” Sanborn again said, “I cannot answer that.”

Tucker Carlson asked why the Trump-hating RINO Rep. Adam Kinsinger (IL) continues to defend and even “praise” Ray Epps.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson slams Adam Kinzinger for appearing to withhold information about Ray Epps. pic.twitter.com/K2V4tvjh0s — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 13, 2022



<h3>But with the release of the J6 Committee transcript, the question of Ray Epps’ true identity and his role in the January 6 fed-surrection is more pertinent than ever.</h3>

Dinesh D’Souza posted part of the transcript from Epp’s January 21, 2022, committee questioning. Epps was asked about a text exchange with his nephew. On January 6, 2021, Ray Epps responded to his nephew’s text.

When asked if he was safe, he replied,

“I WAS IN THE FRONT WITH A FEW OTHERS. I ALSO ORCHESTRATED IT.”

On January 6, 2021 Ray Epps texted his nephew to say, “I WAS IN THE FRONT WITH A FEW OTHERS. I ALSO ORCHESTRATED IT.” See the relevant section and also link to full transcript below https://t.co/JV1cITkprd pic.twitter.com/EJb6UKoDfU — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 30, 2022

The recently released transcript shows Epps and his son have no memory of Epps being called a “Fed.” Epps continually claims that his J6 role was “only trying to protect the police when, on the night of J5, he publicly advocated for people to go into the Capitol.”

But here’s where things get even more curious—Ray Epp’s attorney’s names are noted in the introduction of the transcript, showing he was represented by John W. Blischak and Andrew Blischak, a father-son duo from Arizona.

John Blischak was an FBI agent in Ohio for 9 years before moving to Phoenix, Arizona, where he became an attorney.

Shortly after, Epps was asked to have his counsel introduce himself, stating his name for the record. Mr. Blischak identified himself, saying, “Yes. My name is John W. Blischak. I will be representing Mr. Epps throughout the course of this investigation.”

Ray Epps had thousands of attorneys practicing law in Arizona who he could have chosen, but somehow Ray Epps, the man who, without explanation, was removed from the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list in connection with the January 6 “insurrection” (see screen capture below, before Epps was mysteriously removed from the list) chose an attorney who worked as an FBI agent for 9 years before becoming a lawyer.

John and Andrew Blischak’s website reveals the father and son are in the law practice together.

John’s biography from his “about us” page says that Mr. Blischak worked for the FBI as an agent for nine years, first in Cleveland, then in Phoenix, before working as a Maricopa county prosecutor and eventually going into private practice in 1987:

Mr. John W. Blischak was born in Steubenville, Ohio. After graduating from law school in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1975, John W. Blischak embarked on a rewarding nine-year career as an FBI Agent with the U.S. Department of Justice, commencing in Cleveland and thereafter transferring to Phoenix. Wanting to seek independence and a challenge, Mr. Blischak voluntarily left the FBI and commenced a three-year stint as a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office in the complex white-collar crime unit where the invaluable trial experience was accumulated, and thereafter Mr. Blischak ventured into sole practice in 1987.

Andrew’s biography notes that his father’s time as an FBI agent, prosecutor, and defense attorney contributed to his decision to go into the legal profession.

Epps has claimed to be a conservative Trump supporter, but curiously, he hired the Blischaks to represent him, two men who re-tweeted a post supporting the notion that Police should have been able to de-escalate the George Floyd situation. Placing blame on cops instead of criminals is not usually a narrative pushed by conservatives, calling into question Epps’ choice of attorneys.

And now the current attorney for Ray Epps is the managing director of The 65 Project.

Michael Teter is currently representing Ray Epps in his lawsuit against FOX News.

Who is Ray Epps’ attorney? You can’t make this up, Michael Teter. Yes an attorney on the 65 Project. Who works under David Brock. pic.twitter.com/Gy9z4q6sqB — TrashDiscourse🗑️ (@ThaWoodChipper) July 17, 2023

Via Bad Kitty.