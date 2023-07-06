King Charles III Is Crowned – AGAIN – This Time in Scotland – Ceremony Prominently Displayed Heir William Prince of Wales in Edinburgh

England’s King Charles III waited 70 years to be crowned monarch, as his mother held a long and fruitful reign. But now, a mere couple of months after his May 6th investiture, he will do it all over again, this time in a ‘ceremonial, rather than statutory’ event in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The New York Times reported:

“Charles was presented with a scepter, sword of state and the crown first worn at a coronation by Mary Queen of Scots in 1543. He and Queen Camilla participated in a solemn religious service at St. Giles’ Cathedral, gazing at the ancient Stone of Destiny, used in the inauguration of Scottish kings. Afterward, a squadron of Royal Air Force jets streaked across the cerulean skies above Edinburgh’s royal mile.”

Since Scotland has not been a kingdom since 1707, the second coronation and the other events are held over their symbolic value.

“But they had deep political resonance in a proud land where pro-independence passions still run deep. Like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is eager to assert his personal ties to Scotland, not just to win the support of Scots but also to bind them closer to the union. Elizabeth traveled to Edinburgh after her coronation in 1953 for a similar presentation of the Scottish crown jewels.”

The ceremony takes place in a moment when nearly half the Scottish population still favors another independence referendum, and the popularity of the new monarch still hangs in the balance, with 46 percent expressing a positive opinion about him, while 42 percent have negative feelings.

“The last time Scots held such a referendum, in 2014, the queen played a subtle, but arguably significant, role in the outcome. Breaking from her usual silence on political issues, she urged Scots “to think very carefully about the future.” In the end, they voted 55 percent to 45 percent to stay part of the union.”

The ambivalence of the Scotts towards the British monarchy was displayed out in the open.

“Protesters brandishing black-and-yellow signs that said, ‘Not my King’ were conspicuously visible along the parade route in Edinburgh. That was in stark contrast to coronation day in May in London, when the police rounded up members of an anti-monarchy group before they could assemble near Trafalgar Square.”

BBC also reported:

“Republican as well as royalist activists lined the Royal Mile where the King’s cavalcade passed on the way to St Giles’ Cathedral.

[…] Grant McKenzie, from the Republic anti-monarchy pressure group, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland program his group would be vocal at the event, which he described as ‘undemocratic’.”

It’s believed that the coronation was forced upon the people, especially under an unprecedented crisis increasing the cost of living and hurting the standard of living of the people.

“I don’t think the public in the UK are particularly interested in their taxpayer money being put towards a parade up and down the Royal Mile in Edinburgh – it’s tone deaf.”

Vanity Fair reported:

While the highlight of the day included a royal procession and a dramatic [Royal Air Force] flypast, perhaps the most iconic image was a photograph taken in the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse of King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside Prince William and Princess Kate. It is an image the King hopes will send out a clear message to the Scottish people about the future of the monarchy.

‘For Charles, it was very important that during today’s service he had his son and heir by his side’, a royal source told Vanity Fair. ‘While the coronation focused on the crowning of the king and the queen, this was a moment to project the future of the monarchy to Scotland. The Waleses shared center stage and this was very deliberate’.”

His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, took William to Scotland on various occasions, because she wanted him to have a connection to the country she held dear.

“Charles and Camilla will be taking up residence at Balmoral this summer and it is expected that they will be joined by the Waleses. William and Kate have a close connection with Scotland – they met as students at University of St Andrews – and are keen to foster close links with the country.”

King Charles’ eldest son and successor had no plans for a formal investiture as Prince of Wales, unlike his father Charles had. This signals that this Scottish coronation may also have been the last one.

People reported:

“Although cognizant that any change of reign is a long way away, aides confirmed to PEOPLE after King Charles’ crowning ceremony that Prince William will do things differently when he accedes one day.

When the time comes, royal sources said that William’s coronation will reflect an ongoing mission to be “relevant” and modern — which likely means a second celebration will not be staged in Scotland.

For now, the Prince of Wales is said by those close to him to be constantly looking at modernizing the monarchy and increasing its relevance to this century. A spokesman tells PEOPLE, ‘The Prince and Princess are keen to do things in their own way’.”