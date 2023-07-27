KILL SHOT: Recent Peer-Reviewed Report Finds 1 in 35 People Who Took Moderna COVID Shot Had Signs of Heart Damage

A new study from the European Journal of Heart Failure found that 1 in 35 people showed signs of heart damage after taking the Moderna COVID19 vaccine.
The study concluded that mRNA-1273 vaccine-associated myocardial injury was more common than previously thought, being mild and transient, and more frequent in women versus men.
They forced Americans to take this vaccine to work and attend public events.
🚨 Peer-Reviewed Study Finds 1 in 35 People Had Signs of Heart Damage After Receiving the Moderna Booster Shot
Think about that: a 1 in 35 risk of heart damage after 3 shots — for something as mild as the flu for most people. This is devastating. pic.twitter.com/vA8Bmc1GCf
Here’s how Dr. John Campbell reacted to this news:
“If regulators around the world don’t take notice of the information I’m about to give via this paper, then they are at best, in my view, negligent.”
The Epoch Times reported:
Damage to the heart is more common than thought after receipt of Moderna’s COVID-19 booster, a new study indicates.
One in 35 health care workers at a Swiss hospital had signs of heart injury associated with the vaccine, mRNA-1273, researchers found.
“mRNA-1273 booster vaccination-associated elevation of markers of myocardial injury occurred in about one out of 35 persons (2.8%), a greater incidence than estimated in meta-analyses of hospitalized cases with myocarditis (estimated incidence 0.0035%) after the second vaccination,” the researchers wrote in the paper, published by the European Journal of Heart Failure.
In a generally healthy population, the level would be about 1 percent, the researchers said.
The group experiencing the adverse effects was followed for only 30 days, and half still had unusually high levels of high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T, an indicator of subclinical heart damage, at follow-up.
The long-term implications of the study remain unclear as little research has tracked people over time with heart injury after messenger RNA vaccination, which is known to cause myocarditis and other forms of heart damage.