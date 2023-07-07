Kevin Spacey Trial: Third Accuser Says Actor Grabbed His Penis ‘Like a Cobra’, Was a ‘Machine Gun’ of Abusive Sexual Comments – Thinks Spacey Came Out as Gay To Disguise Predatorial Behavior

The fourth day of Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey trial in London featured the third of four accusers testifying against the star.

The man, who cannot be named under UK law, said that he initially ‘put his allegations in a box’ because Spacey was thought of as a ‘golden boy’.

BBC reported:

“The man said that when they were alone, Mr. Spacey grabbed his penis ‘like a cobra coming out and getting hold’.

‘It was aggressive,’ he said. ‘It wasn’t trying to be a seduction. It was angry.’

[…] ‘My opinion when he arrived was he smelled of booze. He looked dishevelled. He did not look like he had been to sleep’.”

The man also described the torrent of verbal abuse allegedly coming from Spacey.

Deadline reported:

“Kevin Spacey launched ‘machine gun’ of ‘horrific’ sexual comments at one of his accusers, leaving the alleged victim feeling ‘belittled and worthless’, a UK court heard Thursday.”

The incident mentioned by the accuser happened at a London West End theater in London in the mid-2000s, while Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theater.

“He added he felt ‘incredulous that [Spacey] could be so insensitive’ and claimed the actor’s decision to come out as gay was ‘somebody not taking ownership’ but instead allowed him to ‘disguise’ his behavior.

The Hollywood star’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, suggested that episode was untrue, to which the alleged victim replied: ‘With the greatest of respect, you weren’t there and I was and it was horrific. I have never had anyone speak to me like that, ever’.

Asked how it was possible nobody witnessed the ’15-20 minutes’ of alleged vile comments, the man said: ‘I think it’s the phrase, hiding in plain sight. It was like a machine gun, a torrent, and that’s all I can say – it went on and on and on’.”

He said he didn’t immediately tell people about the assault because it was ‘way before MeToo’, and doing that could have him be labeled as a ‘troublemaker’.

Under cross-examination from Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, the man said it made him feel “subhuman”.

“Gibbs continued: ‘I’m not going to repeat all the words but you describe a relentless barrage of vile language coming from him to you. Do you stand by that?’

The witness answered: ‘Yes, 100%’.”