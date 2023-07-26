Kevin McCarthy Airs “Sound of Freedom” on the Evils of Child Sex Trafficking on Capitol Hill – Several Republicans Attend Event

Credit where it is due.

On Tuesday night, Speaker Kevin McCarthy brought movie night to Capitol Hill.

The Republican speaker screened Sound of Freedom in the US Capitol.

Actor Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard, the former US agent who is depicted in the movie, attended the event in the US Capitol.

The Sound of Freedom is more than a movie. It’s a call to action to combat child trafficking wherever the evil exists. Thank you to Tim Ballard and Jim Caviezel for bringing this true story to light—even though so many in Hollywood tried to stop you! pic.twitter.com/VPtenKk9Tt — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 26, 2023

Several lawmakers attended the event tonight.

I had the honor of meeting Jim Caviezel, Tim Ballard, and Eduardo Verástegui at @SpeakerMcCarthy’s showing of the #SoundOfFreedom tonight. We must do everything we can to end the scourge of child sex trafficking. I recommend everyone watch this important movie to raise awareness… pic.twitter.com/kXo6wUJPcY — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 26, 2023

What a great evening watching the Sound of Freedom with Tim Ballard and Jim Caviezel, who have worked so hard to raise awareness about the human trafficking crisis around the world. Together we can stop this evil and protect our children! pic.twitter.com/3NZwRS5ofR — Rep. Jerry Carl (@RepJerryCarl) July 26, 2023

Rep. Lauren Boebert.

It’s an honor to watch the Sound of Freedom tonight with @TimBallard and Jim Caviezel. Human trafficking is a serious violation of human rights and a global crisis. We must stand united to combat this modern-day slavery by raising awareness, supporting victims and bringing… pic.twitter.com/hLJnJIzbOg — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) July 26, 2023

Libs of TikTok was there.

Live from the #SOFMovie Movie Night in DC! I bumped into the brave hero Tim Ballard. We discussed how insane it is that saving children became controversial. Why would anyone be against educating people about human trafficking?! pic.twitter.com/qxFNf9FNEr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 25, 2023

It’s not clear at this point how many Democrats attended the event tonight.

President Trump held a private screening of Sound of Freedom last week.

Trump praises ‘Sound of Freedom’ after private screening with Jim Caviezel, film’s producers – LifeSite https://t.co/qA3N5GGL1f — Slippdawg (@Slippdawg1) July 26, 2023

TGP’s Cara Castronuova attended.