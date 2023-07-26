Kevin McCarthy Airs “Sound of Freedom” on the Evils of Child Sex Trafficking on Capitol Hill – Several Republicans Attend Event

Credit where it is due.

On Tuesday night, Speaker Kevin McCarthy brought movie night to Capitol Hill.

The Republican speaker screened Sound of Freedom in the US Capitol.
Actor Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard, the former US agent who is depicted in the movie, attended the event in the US Capitol.

Several lawmakers attended the event tonight.

Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Libs of TikTok was there.

It’s not clear at this point how many Democrats attended the event tonight.

President Trump held a private screening of Sound of Freedom last week.

TGP’s Cara Castronuova attended.

