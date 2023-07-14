Kari Lake to Campaign for Trump in Iowa, Roast Ron DeSantis Tonight at The Mad Meatball Pizzeria

Kari Lake will appear at President Trump’s 2024 Presidential campaign event tonight in Des Moines, Iowa.

This comes as Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Vivek G Ramaswamy, and Ron DeSantis are set to appear at an Iowa presidential townhall forum with Tucker Carlson.

The Trump campaign event with Kari Lake will be held at the Mad Meatball Pizzarea in an apparent shot at Ron DeSantis, who President Trump has dubbed “Meatball Ron.” Lake told The Gateway Pundit, “we’re going to have a good time. It’s going to be a little bit of a roast.”

She added, “If Ron’s trolls have a problem with that, guess what? It’s called politics. Get used to it. Trump is a fighter. He gets up every day and fights. He takes more hits than Ron can even imagine taking. When you get into politics, and you run against a Giant, this is what happens.”

“The people of Iowa know that Trump has had their back since the very beginning. He supported farmers, and he pushed back against China, which was absolutely on the attack against the Iowa farmer, against the Iowa hardworking man and woman. And he pushed back against them. He won twice in Iowa. And Iowans know a phony when they see one.”

Lake continued, “DeSantis, of all the people running, has the least chance of winning against Biden because I’m telling you, their strategy going after Trump supporters has made it to where Trump supporters will never vote for him. And I don’t think he has the maturity to make good decisions when he would allow people like Jeb Bush, Paul Ryan, and Karl Rove, to advise him to run against our favorite president, a president who we all supported in 2020.”

“I’m disappointed in the character of the man. I thought he was actually going to be a good guy. He said he was MAGA. He said he supported Trump. He doesn’t support Trump, and America still loves Trump. We all voted for him. He got the most votes of any sitting president in the history of this country in 2020. He got so many votes that they had to manufacture phony ballots to try to make people think that Joe Biden got the most votes in the history of America. And no one’s buying that.”

Kari Lake also tweeted, welcoming leftist haters to come and “exchange ideas” with her while she is in Iowa. As The Gateway Pundit reported, during Kari Lake’s last trip to her home state of Iowa, a lone, sad leftist instigator — who was likely paid to do it — barged into the room at her sold-out rally and screamed, “You’re a fascist liar, Kari! F*ck you!”

I encourage them to come to the event and express their concerns to me. At the end of the day, we’re all Americans and most of us want what’s best for our great Nation. I’d love to exchange ideas & share my vision for the future. Open invitation! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/fejdP32NeY — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 12, 2023

Lake will also speak at the Marion County Iowa Republican Central Committee on Saturday. Get tickets for Saturday’s event here.