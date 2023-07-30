Kansas City Chief’s Player Travis Kelce Punches Teammate at Training Camp

Things got physical at the Kansas City Chief’s training camp on Saturday.

KC’s All Pro tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass in the end zone from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during drills.

Linebacker Jack Cochrane took a swipe at the ball after the reception and then Kelce threw a punch.

The New York Post reports:

It was Kelce’s second straight day getting into a heated scuffle at Kansas City’s training camp.

On Friday, Kelce, 33, got “agitated” with a referee during practice with “more extracurricular activity than usual,” according to Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

Kelce then got into an altercation with cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, who also went for a swipe of the ball after a play had ended.

Safety Bryan Cook and running back La’Mical Perine got in front of Kelce, pushing him away while Bootle continued to clap after the kerfuffle.