Kansas City Chief’s Player Travis Kelce Punches Teammate at Training Camp

Things got physical at the Kansas City Chief’s training camp on Saturday.
KC’s All Pro tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass in the end zone from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during drills.
Linebacker Jack Cochrane took a swipe at the ball after the reception and then Kelce threw a punch.
It was Kelce’s second straight day getting into a heated scuffle at Kansas City’s training camp.
On Friday, Kelce, 33, got “agitated” with a referee during practice with “more extracurricular activity than usual,” according to Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.
Kelce then got into an altercation with cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, who also went for a swipe of the ball after a play had ended.
Safety Bryan Cook and running back La’Mical Perine got in front of Kelce, pushing him away while Bootle continued to clap after the kerfuffle.
@Nicolas_Roesch captured the incident and shared it on social media.
Mahomes to Kelce, little chirping after the catch pic.twitter.com/kv56jIyiUH
— Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 29, 2023
Kelce posted about the incident on social media.
Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple
— Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 29, 2023
Bud Light recently tried to recover from their recent Dylan Mulvaney debacle by attempting to make Kelce the new face of the brand in a bizarre commercial that mocks men as a bunch of dense, grunting cavemen.
They sure know how to pick them.