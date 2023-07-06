A Kanekoa Special: Investigative Journalist DESTROYS Creepy Deranged Mark Zuckerberg on Launch of His New Facebook Threads Platform

Facebook founder and deranged liar Mark Zuckerberg is set to launch his new Twitter knock-off today “Threads.” The new platform promises to continue in the tradition of Facebook in silencing and censoring any conservative who dares to speak truth on the platform.

It may not happen right away, but if you are a conservative you will see your shares and likes plummet as you stray into off-limit topics like Hunter Biden’s laptop or vaccine deaths.

Our advice is to stay far away from anything this frothing dishonest psychopath puts his name on.

Kanekoa the Great celebrated the launch of threads with this brutal takedown of Mark Zuckerberg and his history of deceit and throttling of life-saving information.

#1 – Mark Zuckerberg privately told Facebook execs to be cautious about mRNA vaccines because “we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA.” He then censored scientists, doctors, and mRNA vaccine-injured individuals.

#2 – On March 15, 2020, Mark Zuckerberg emailed Tony Fauci and said, “I also wanted to share a few ideas of ways we could help you get your message out.” Zuckerberg proceeded to censor scientists, doctors, and citizens who opposed Fauci’s school closures, lockdowns, and mandates.

#3 – Mark Zuckerberg banned numerous vaccine injury support groups with hundreds of thousands of members because Facebook classified vaccine injuries as “malinformation,” or potentially factual information that still should be censorsed because it might foster vaccine hessitancy.

#4 – Mark Zuckerberg banned George Hu’s vaccine injury support group after Hu, a software engineer who created Washington’s Covid Vaccine website, developed tinnitus from the vaccine. “Some people think this is misinformation, but this is the truth. It is actually happening.”

#5 – Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that he censored the Hunter Biden laptop story leading up to the 2020 election based on a general request from the FBI. This is tantamount to rigging a US presidential election that was determined by only 44,000 votes in three swing states.

#6 – Mark Zuckerberg $400 million funding to CTCL, a non-profit, that then gave the money to government election offices with strings attached, which amounted to Democrat get-out-the-vote efforts, widespread mail-in voting, ballot curing, and influence over election policies.

#7 – Numerous books, documentaries, and investigations have shed light on how Mark Zuckerberg provided $400 million in funding for drop-box ballot operations nationwide, covered the salaries of election officials, and fundamentally influenced the outcome of the 2020 election.

#8 – In Texas, Ohio, Nevada, Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, 90% of Mark Zuckerberg’s CTCL funds went to Democrat counties, funding get-out-the-vote operations, ballot drop boxes, and granting access to state voter files for left-leaning organizations.

#9 – Mark Zuckerberg then spied on the private messages of Americans who questioned the integrity of the 2020 election and reported them to the FBI. Facebook reported Americans who expressed anti-government sentiments to the FBI’s domestic terrorism unit.

#10 – Last month, Mark Zuckerberg admitted that a lot of the information he censored during COVID turned out to be true. However, Facebook has not made any commitment to altering its policy and will persist in censoring content on behalf of the US government and Zuckerberg’s wims.

# 11 – In fact, Mark Zuckerberg hired one of the CIA’s most senior agents until 2019, and placed him in charge of deciding what Americans see and don’t see on Facebook. Facebook’s entire trust and safety department is filled with former FBI and CIA agents.

#12 – In summary, Mark Zuckerberg launches a Twitter rip-off with mass censorship after he has already lost the public’s trust. He stifled scientific criticism that he himself expressed, reported American’s private messages to the FBI, and aggressively censored factual information.