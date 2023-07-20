Kamala Harris Says Middle School Students in Florida will be “Taught Enslaved People Benefited From Slavery” (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris delivered remarks at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority National Convention in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Harris was the keynote speaker at the Social Action Luncheon for one of the largest historically black sororities in the US.

Kamala Harris told the black sorority sisters that schools in Florida will be teaching students that slavery brought a personal benefit to blacks.

“In the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught enslaved people benefited from slavery!” Harris shouted.

This is a lie.

Africa News Now reporter Simon Ateba called for the fact-checkers to correct Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

Can you help fact-check @KamalaHarris. She says, "In the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught enslaved people benefited from slavery"pic.twitter.com/Obnz2gVZTG — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) July 20, 2023

Side note: Kamala Harris’s ancestors owned slaves.

Donald Harris, a Stanford University economics professor and father of Kamala Harris, wrote about how they are descendants of an Irishman who owned a slave plantation in Jamaica in a piece titled “Reflections of a Jamaican Father.”

“My roots go back, within my lifetime, to my paternal grandmother Miss Chrishy (née Christiana Brown, descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slave owner and founder of Brown’s Town),” Mr. Harris wrote in his article for Jamaica Global.

The Free Beacon reports that “a research archive of Jamaican records indicate that at one point in 1817, Hamilton Brown owned scores of slaves. The majority were brought in from Africa, though he also owned many Creole slaves.”