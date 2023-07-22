Kamala Harris Makes Stuff Up About Florida’s New Curriculum in Jacksonville Speech (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris traveled to Jacksonville, Florida to bash the state’s new curriculum on black history.

“In place of facts, extremists in Florida want to erase our full history and censor our truths,” Harris said Friday morning.

Will she talk about the slaves her ancestors owned?

Harris accused Florida Republicans of pushing propaganda.

What a joke.

She just made stuff up during her speech.

“These are the extremist leaders, so-called leaders, who make teachers fear losing their job for having a photograph of their spouse on their desk,” Kamala Harris said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

