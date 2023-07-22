Kamala Harris Makes Stuff Up About Florida’s New Curriculum in Jacksonville Speech (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris traveled to Jacksonville, Florida to bash the state’s new curriculum on black history.

“In place of facts, extremists in Florida want to erase our full history and censor our truths,” Harris said Friday morning.

Will she talk about the slaves her ancestors owned?

In place of facts, extremists in Florida want to erase our full history and censor our truths. We will not stand for it. I am on my way to Jacksonville to fight back. pic.twitter.com/gSqLuO0ga3 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 21, 2023

Harris accused Florida Republicans of pushing propaganda.

What a joke.

She just made stuff up during her speech.

“These are the extremist leaders, so-called leaders, who make teachers fear losing their job for having a photograph of their spouse on their desk,” Kamala Harris said.

