Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan Demands Mark Zuckerberg Hand Over Documents on Government Involvement in Censorship on His New Platform Threads

Rep. Jim Jordan, the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg last week demanding documentation about content moderation on his new platform Threads.

Jordan and House Republicans are investigating the federal governments involvement in the censorship industry.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on this for years. The tech giants and government operatives were working together to silence conservative and independent voices. And, in a majority of cases, this resulted in tech giants and government tyrants spreading false information to the American public.

Breitbart.com reported:

Rep. Jim Jordan, (R-OH) has reportedly asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to hand over documents about content moderation on his new platform Threads as part of the House Judiciary’s ongoing investigation of tech platforms’ policies and contact with the Biden administration. Rep. Jordan, who is also the House Judiciary Chair, alerted Zuckerberg indicating lawmakers’ newfound focus on Threads, according to the letter, obtained by CNBC News. Threads, often referred to as a clone of Elon Musk’s Twitter, was launched earlier this month and censored Donald Trump Jr. on its first day. As Breitbart News reported, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri claims the new social media platform will not “encourage” hard news and politics, adding that it is an app for users who are interested in a “less angry” environment.

This comes as Threads “the Twitter killer” continues to take on water and lose active users by the week.