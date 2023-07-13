John Kerry Throws a Tantrum After Lawmaker Asks Him to Identify His Senior Staffers (VIDEO)

Biden’s Climate Envoy John Kerry on Thursday testified before the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on his effort to single-handedly save the planet.

Earlier this year John Kerry expressed that he was part of a “select group of human beings” who were called to save the planet.

John Kerry is going to stop global warming.

Just ask him.

Kerry lashed out at lawmakers for calling out his hypocrisy and private jet use.

Congressman Brian Mast asked John Kerry to identify the senior staff working in his office on taxpayer’s dime.

Who did John Kerry hire (paid for by taxpayer money) to work in the ‘Office of Presidential Climate Envoy’?

Joe Biden’s ‘Special Presidential Climate Envoy’ John Kerry has been operating in secret for the past two-and-a-half years.

Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) previously filed a FOIA lawsuit in an effort to obtain emails between John Kerry’s office and various climate change groups.

The emails turned over to PPT from John Kerry’s office were heavily redacted.

Not one staffer’s name was revealed.

Rep. Brian Mast asked John Kerry to identify his senior staffers.

Kerry refused to identify his senior staffers and threw a tantrum after Rep. Mast pressed him to be transparent.

WATCH: