John Kerry Makes Unbelievable Statement on Private Jets as He Lectures Lawmakers (VIDEO)

Biden’s Climate Envoy John Kerry on Thursday testified before the House Foreign Affairs Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on his effort to single-handedly save the planet.

Earlier this year John Kerry expressed that he was part of a “select group of human beings” who were called to save the planet.

John Kerry is going to stop global warming.

Just ask him.

Kerry lashed out at lawmakers for calling out his hypocrisy and private jet use.

John Kerry flies all over the world in private jets whilst lecturing the peasants on the virtues of making sacrifices to curb climate change.

John Kerry previously defended taking a gas-guzzling private jet to accept the Arctic Circle award in Iceland in 2019.

“If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said.

John Kerry “offsets his carbon” by owning several mansions and a private jet.

Kerry lashed out at GOP lawmakers during Thursday’s hearing.

“We don’t own a private jet. I don’t own a private jet. I’ve personally never owned a private jet!” John Kerry said.

He continued, “And, obviously, it’s pretty stupid to talk about coming in a private jet from the State Department up here. Honestly, if that’s where you want to go, go there.”

John Kerry’s wife Theresa Heinz-Kerry owns the private jet – a Gulfstream GIV-SP.

According to an analysis by Fox News, “Kerry’s family jet, a Gulfstream GIV-SP, has made a total of 48 trips lasting more than 60 hours and emitted an estimated 715,886 pounds, or 325 metric tons, of carbon since President Biden was sworn into office, according to federal data obtained by Fox News Digital via FlightAware. The plane belongs to Flying Squirrel LLC., a charter company owned by Kerry’s wife Teresa Heinz-Kerry and in which Kerry reported owning a more than $1 million stake on his most recent financial disclosure.”