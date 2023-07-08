Joe and Jill Biden Hijack Rehoboth Beach Shoreline



Photo courtesy of TMZ

Joe and Dr. Jill on Saturday hijacked the shoreline at the North Shores neighborhood in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Joe Biden on Friday afternoon departed the White House for another vacation at his Rehoboth Beach House.

Biden has spent 352 days – approximately 40% of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

80-year-old Joe Biden shuffled over the staircase to Air Force One without saluting the servicemembers.

Dozens of Secret Service agents cleared out much of the shoreline to make room for the Bidens.

Photos obtained by TMZ show dozens of umbrellas and empty chairs used to shield the Bidens from the peasants.

Biden kicked back at the beach while hardworking Americans suffer from his far-left policies.

TMZ reported: