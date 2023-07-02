Joe Biden’s White House Payroll at Historic Highs- 524 Employees at a Taxpayer Cost of $52+ Million

While American families are suffering, during the first three years of his administration the Biden White House’s has spent $158.8 million on the largest White House payroll in American history, based on headcount.

The Biden administration released its annual report to Congress on the White House Office Personnel as of June 30, 2023.

OpentheBooks shares the details of the outrageous costs,”The top paid is Demetre C. Daskalakis ($260,718), Deputy Coordinator for the Monkeypox Response. The second most highly paid is Anand H. Das ($216,414), Senior Deputy Associate Counsel. Both were previously stationed at federal agencies (the Center for Disease Control and the Securities and Exchange Commission, respectively), and now serve the White House ‘on detail.'”