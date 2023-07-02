Joe Biden’s White House Payroll at Historic Highs- 524 Employees at a Taxpayer Cost of $52+ Million

While American families are suffering, during the first three years of his administration the Biden White House’s has spent $158.8 million on the largest White House payroll in American history, based on headcount.
The Biden administration released its annual report to Congress on the White House Office Personnel as of June 30, 2023.
OpentheBooks shares the details of the outrageous costs,”The top paid is Demetre C. Daskalakis ($260,718), Deputy Coordinator for the Monkeypox Response. The second most highly paid is Anand H. Das ($216,414), Senior Deputy Associate Counsel. Both were previously stationed at federal agencies (the Center for Disease Control and the Securities and Exchange Commission, respectively), and now serve the White House ‘on detail.'”
During President Joe Biden’s first three years, he spent $158.8 million on the largest White House payroll in American history, based on headcount. White House staff for FY2023 collectively cost $52,775,234.
No White House ever employed 500 staffers until Biden became president. The Biden White House employed 560 in FY2021 and 474 in FY2022. In 2023, the headcount increased by 50, to 524.
Biden employs 108 more staffers than Trump (416) (FY2019) and 70 more than Obama (454) (FY2011) at the same point in their respective presidencies.
There was 46% turnover in White House staff, year over year. 220 employees from last year are no longer on payroll. Last year the turnover rate was 39%.
The turnover in Biden’s third year is 10% higher than the 36% turnover in 2019, Trump’s third year.
Jill Biden’s staff more than doubled from last year (8) to 20 this year.