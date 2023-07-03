Joe Biden’s Historic Surrender to the Taliban Traumatized Foreign Pilots Who Are Now Speaking Out

In September 2021 Joe Biden surrendered to the Taliban, armed them with over $80 billion in US equipment and weapons, abandoned US citizens and green card holders on the ground, and fled the country.

Biden left Bagram Air Base in the middle of the night. The Taliban emptied the prison there days later and one of the prisoners blew up 13 American military men and women at the Kabul airport during the airlift.

Before fleeing Afghanistan in a rush last fall Joe Biden armed the Taliban terrorist organization with apporximately $80 billion in US weapons. The White House and Pentagon have never admitted to how many billion dollars worth of weapons they left behind for the Islamist group.

Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US arms.

Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden decided to leave the nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday — Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama’s Fast and Furious program.

This more complete list was created with public information and help from other intelligence sources.

The list does not include all the extra kinds of nonlethal equipment, everything from MRE’s, Medical Equipment, and even energy drinks.

The big story might be the pallets of cash the Taliban have been posting videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.

Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left behind equipment list now controlled by Taliban:

-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc

-45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

-ScanEagle Military Drones

-30 Military Version Cessnas

-4 C-130’s

-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

-61,000 M203 Rounds

-20,040 Grenades

-Howitzers

-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear

-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

-Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)

-Laser Aiming Units

-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

-2,520 Bombs

-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational

-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber

-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

Much of the information included in the above list is public record.

A February 2022 report by American Military News revealed that up to 9,000 Americans were left behind in Afghanistan to fend for themselves against the Taliban after Joe Biden surrendered, fled the country and left over $80 billion in US military arms for the Taliban terrorists.

The previous reporting estimated around 14,000 Americans were still in the country back in November 2020.

Biden never lifted a finger to rescue these people after he fled the country.

Biden also filled planes with 100,000 unvettted Afghans and flew them to America.

The Telegraph this weekend reported on the traumatized British pilots who were caught up in Joe Biden’s historic surrender to the Taliban barbarians.

It will go down as one of the greatest foreign policy blunders in global history. Just as it was planned to be.