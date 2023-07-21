Feeble Joe Biden Clenches His Fists, Shuffles Away After Speech on Artificial Intelligence (VIDEO)

Joe Biden delivered remarks on Artificial Intelligence from the Roosevelt Room.

“I’m the A.I.,” Biden said before he mumbled through his remarks.

“Artificial Intelligence or promises an enormous, enormous promise of both risk to our society and our economy and our national security but also incredible opportunities,” Biden said.

A reporter asked Biden about China’s recent breach of email accounts of State and Commerce Department officials.

“Mr. President, can you tell us about the hacking of cabinet officials by China?” a reporter asked Biden.

Biden clenched his fists as he shuffled away from the lectern and ignored the reporter.

“Ready? How we getting these guys down there?” a confused Joe Biden said as he shuffled out of the Roosevelt Room.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

Why does Biden always clench his fists?

