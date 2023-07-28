Joe Biden to Retreat to Rehoboth Beach Compound for the Next TEN DAYS While His DOJ Works to Jail Trump

Joe Biden will retreat to his Rehoboth Beach compound in Delaware for the next 10 days while his corrupt DOJ works to jail Trump.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters about feeble Joe’s plans to hide in Rehoboth Beach during a gaggle aboard Air Force One on Friday.

“This evening the president will depart Maine en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where he will remain over the next week,” Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Biden is en route to Auburn, Maine to discuss how ‘Bidenomics’ is driving a manufacturing boom (try not to laugh).

Feeble Joe took the shorter staircase again.

WATCH:

Biden on his way to Maine earlier today used the short stairs to board Air Force One, as he has been doing frequently over the last few months. pic.twitter.com/PDu3fgZ18N — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 28, 2023

Joe Biden has spent more than 40% of his presidency on vacation without visitor logs.

Biden will be hiding out at his beach compound while Jack Smith works to jail Trump.

On Thursday Special Counsel Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

A DC grand jury investigating January 6 will likely indict Trump next week while Joe Biden is hiding out at his Rehoboth compound.

President Trump’s lawyers arrived at special counsel Jack Smith’s offices as the DC grand jury reconvened on Thursday.

Trump’s lawyers were told to expect charges soon.