Joe Biden Mocked For Latest Tweet Promising He Is “Committed to Constructing a 21st Century Rail System”

It’s 2023 and Joe Biden is talking about railroads.

Biden is once again hiding from the public all day.

The 80-year-old returned from Europe last Thursday night and he still hasn’t recovered.

One of Biden’s staffers fired off a tweet Monday and it’s a classic.

“My Administration is committed to constructing a 21st century rail system.” ‘Amtrak’ Joe said.

Some of the country’s crumbling railroads are supposed to be replaced with help from Joe Biden’s $1 trillion ‘infrastructure’ bill.

My Administration is committed to constructing a 21st century rail system. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 17, 2023

Perhaps Joe Biden is referring to his plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean.

BIDEN: "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean" pic.twitter.com/p3yvuaupsF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

People are not impressed.