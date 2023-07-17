Joe Biden Mocked For Latest Tweet Promising He Is “Committed to Constructing a 21st Century Rail System”

It’s 2023 and Joe Biden is talking about railroads.
Biden is once again hiding from the public all day.
The 80-year-old returned from Europe last Thursday night and he still hasn’t recovered.
One of Biden’s staffers fired off a tweet Monday and it’s a classic.
“My Administration is committed to constructing a 21st century rail system.” ‘Amtrak’ Joe said.
Some of the country’s crumbling railroads are supposed to be replaced with help from Joe Biden’s $1 trillion ‘infrastructure’ bill.
Perhaps Joe Biden is referring to his plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean.
BIDEN: "We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean" pic.twitter.com/p3yvuaupsF
People are not impressed.
