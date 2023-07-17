Joe Biden Mocked For Latest Tweet Promising He Is “Committed to Constructing a 21st Century Rail System”

by

It’s 2023 and Joe Biden is talking about railroads.

Biden is once again hiding from the public all day.

The 80-year-old returned from Europe last Thursday night and he still hasn’t recovered.

One of Biden’s staffers fired off a tweet Monday and it’s a classic.

“My Administration is committed to constructing a 21st century rail system.” ‘Amtrak’ Joe said.

Some of the country’s crumbling railroads are supposed to be replaced with help from Joe Biden’s $1 trillion ‘infrastructure’ bill.

Perhaps Joe Biden is referring to his plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean.

People are not impressed.

Cristina Laila
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

