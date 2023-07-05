Joe Biden Laughs Off Questions About Cocaine Found in White House (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in the Oval Office as the cocaine scandal heats up.

Authorities released more information on the cocaine found in the Biden White House. The cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House.

The cocaine was hidden in a cubby located in the West Wing and NOT the library.

Biden hasn’t answered any questions about the cocaine found in the White House.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly deflected as reporters asked her about the cocaine scandal.

Joe Biden laughed as reporters shouted questions about the cocaine found in the West Wing.

WATCH: