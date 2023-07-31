Joe Biden Gets a New Script: “I have 7 Grandkids! Every Day, I Either Text Them Or Call Them!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden got a new script over the weekend.
Biden sat down for an interview with the Jay Shetty Podcast that aired on Monday.
Joe Biden spoke about his so-called ‘speech impediment’ and some of his childhood memories.
He also boasted about his grandchildren.
All of a sudden Joe Biden has seven, not six grandkids.
Joe Biden finally acknowledged his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts.
Biden released a carefully crafted statement (likely written by a lawyer) on the grandchild he disowned after major backlash.
This is a political move.
Joe Biden has purposely ignored this beautiful child for more than 4 years.
Joe and Jill Biden are monsters.
Hunter Biden has a 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.
For years Joe Biden refused to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s lovechild with Roberts.
Navy Joan will turn 5 in August.
Navy Joan
All of a sudden Biden has 7 grandkids!
“I have seven grandkids, every day, I either text them or call them!” Biden said.
Right, so Joe Biden calls Navy Joan all the time.
WATCH:
Biden got a new script over the weekend:
"I have seven grandkids, every day, I either text them or call them!" pic.twitter.com/QuuS2m2dHN
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 31, 2023
Watch the full interview here: