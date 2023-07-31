Joe Biden Gets a New Script: “I have 7 Grandkids! Every Day, I Either Text Them Or Call Them!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden got a new script over the weekend.

Biden sat down for an interview with the Jay Shetty Podcast that aired on Monday.

Joe Biden spoke about his so-called ‘speech impediment’ and some of his childhood memories.

He also boasted about his grandchildren.

All of a sudden Joe Biden has seven, not six grandkids.

Joe Biden finally acknowledged his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts.

Biden released a carefully crafted statement (likely written by a lawyer) on the grandchild he disowned after major backlash.

This is a political move.

Joe Biden has purposely ignored this beautiful child for more than 4 years.

Joe and Jill Biden are monsters.

Hunter Biden has a 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.

For years Joe Biden refused to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s lovechild with Roberts.

Navy Joan will turn 5 in August.


Navy Joan

All of a sudden Biden has 7 grandkids!

“I have seven grandkids, every day, I either text them or call them!” Biden said.

Right, so Joe Biden calls Navy Joan all the time.

WATCH:

Watch the full interview here:

