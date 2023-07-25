Joe Biden Claims He Cured Cancer: “We Ended Cancer as We Know It” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday announced from the East Room that he has cured cancer.

Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to expand access to mental healthcare (try not to laugh).

His entire speech was full of gaffes and lies.

Biden claimed 100 people died from Covid.

At one point Joe Biden blurted out that he cured cancer.

“‘If you could do anything at all, Joe, what would you do?’ I said I’d cure cancer. And they looked at me ‘Why cancer?’ – because no one thinks we can! That’s why! And we can!”

Biden added, “We ended cancer as we know it!”

