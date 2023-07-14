“Joe Biden Can’t Even Walk Up the Steps of Air Force One without Tripping” – Trump Responds to Biden’s Decision to Mobilize Reserve Forces

President Trump on Friday responded to Joe Biden’s decision to mobilize reserve forces.

On Thursday, Joe Biden issued an Order to “augment the active Armed Forces of the United States for the effective conduct of Operation Atlantic Resolve” to include up to 3,000 members of the Selected Reserve, with up to 450 members of the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR).

Trump responded to Biden’s escalation with Russia.

“Joe Biden can’t even walk up the steps of Air Force One without tripping,” Trump said. “The last thing this incompetent administration should be doing is pushing us further toward World War Three.”

Joe Biden stumbled as he boarded Air Force One en route to the United States after a stop in Finland.

Biden used the shorter staircase to board Air Force One and he still stumbled!

