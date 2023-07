Joe and Jill Biden on Tuesday afternoon hosted a 4th of July barbecue with military families at the White House.

Dr. Jill wore a tablecloth to the barbecue.

Biden attended the celebration for less than 10 minutes before he shuffled away and disappeared.

80-year-old Joe Biden spoke for barely 3 minutes.

He’s completely shot.

After mumbling through his prepared speech, Joe Biden beelined to parents holding their little girls.

Of course, he did.

WATCH: