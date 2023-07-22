JFK’s Grandson Attacks RFK Jr. by Reading DNC Talking Points From His Car – The Responses Are Brutal (VIDEO)

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg blasted RFK Jr. in a video posted to Instagram – and he got destroyed in the comment section.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been under heavy attack from the mainstream media and his own family since he announced a 2024 White House bid.

Schlossberg, Caroline Kennedy’s son, posted a video to Instagram praising Joe Biden while attacking his cousin, RFK Jr.

Schlossberg appeared to be reading DNC talking points while he was sitting in his car recording the video.

Nobody is this excited about a Joe Biden presidency.

“Under Biden, we’ve added 13 million jobs, unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal and the largest investment in green energy ever. He’s appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the Covid pandemic, and he ended Donald Trump. These are the issues that matter. And if my cousin, Bobby Kennedy Jr., cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too,” Schlossberg said.

Schlossberg attacked RFK Jr.

“Instead, he’s trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame,” Schlossberg said about RFK. “I’ve listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let’s not be distracted again by somebody’s vanity project. I’m excited to vote for Joe Biden in my state’s primary, and again in the general election. And I hope you will too.”

WATCH:

The responses were brutal.