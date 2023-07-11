Jerome Corsi-Biden Family Crime-559 Days Left in Biden Presidency and Still No Serious Criminal Indictments

Guest post by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

Biden Family Crime #2: 18 U.S. Code § 1952 – Interstate and foreign travel or transportation in aid of racketeering enterprises.

Source: Marco Polo, “Report on the Biden Laptop,” pages 84-86.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023: 559 Days Left in Biden Presidency and Still No Serious Criminal Indictments.

Marco Polo, a 501(c)3 organization, has produced a 641-page full-color book entitled “Report on the Biden Laptop” that can be read in its entirety here and downloaded free as a .pdf file here. Every weekday, TGF plans to detail the Marco Polo allegations of Biden Family crimes as graphically portrayed (with reference to the page numbers in the Marco Polo “Report on the Biden Laptop.”In their published report, Marco Polo details their evidence for what Marco Polo claims are 459 Biden family crimes. TGP will not publish the sexually explicit photographs from the Hunter Biden laptop that can be seen independently in the Marco Polo report. TGP’s goal is to draw the attention of readers to reporting done by Marco Polo. Nothing Marco Polo reported chronicling of Biden family alleged crimes has been altered by TGP. Our goal is to drive readers to download and read the Marco Polo report for themselves to make their own independent judgments.

Pages 84-86 of the Marco Polo report detail the relationship between Hunter and the female shown below that occurred in Washington, D.C., dated to June 12, 2018. Marco Polo alleges the relation involved a Biden family egregious ethical lapse, as i Messages between the two revealed that Hunter would make up for the female’s “back pay” if—and only if—she performed sexual acts in person or via FaceTime.

In the Nation’s capital, Hunter solicited—and took explicit photos of—a female who was described in SAR #2 [Suspicious Activity Report, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency], submitted to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Marco Polo concluded: “Hunter clearly violated the federal statute in question and he paid for the female’s airfare to D.C.” (page 86).

Marco Polo stressed the Wells Fargo transactions featured below (from Hunter’s business brokerage account) were initiated only after the female traveled from Los Angeles to D.C., where Hunter and the female engaged in a multi-day (photographed) sex binge.

Marco Polo also noted “It is no defense that the individual enticed was predisposed to travel in order to engage in prostitution upon arrival.” See Charles Doyle, “Sex Trafficking: An Overview of Federal Criminal Law,” Congressional Research Service, June 2015.

TGP wants to know what, if anything, the Biden administration has done to investigate the Marco Polo allegations of Biden Family Crime #2 as reported by Marco Polo. TGP suspects the Biden administration is engaged in a continuing coverup, reflecting a. political bias aimed at excusing Democrats while seeking to imprison Republicans in politically motivated FBI criminal investigations and DOJ criminal indictments.

[Note: Time stamps on Biden laptop downloads may reflect the time Marco Polo downloaded the raw file, not the date the raw file was created.]

