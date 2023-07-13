Jerome Corsi: Biden Family Crime #4 Tax Evasion: 557 Days Left in Biden Presidency and Still No Serious Criminal Indictments

Biden Family Crime #4: Tax Evasion

Thursday, July 12, 2023: 557 Days Left in Biden Presidency and Still No Serious Criminal Indictments.

18 USC § 2 & 26 USC § 7201, Willful Attempt to Evade or Defeat Tax

Guest post by Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D.

Marco Polo, a 501(c)3 organization, has produced a 641-page full-color book entitled “Report on the Biden Laptop” that can be read in its entirety here and downloaded free as a .pdf file here. Every weekday, TGF plans to detail the Marco Polo allegations of Biden Family crimes as graphically portrayed (with reference to the page numbers in the Marco Polo “Report on the Biden Laptop.”In their published report, Marco Polo details their evidence for what Marco Polo claims are 459 Biden family crimes. TGP will not publish the sexually explicit photographs from the Hunter Biden laptop that can be seen independently in the Marco Polo report. TGP’s goal is to draw the attention of readers to reporting done by Marco Polo. Nothing Marco Polo reported chronicling of Biden family alleged crimes has been altered by TGP. Our goal is to drive readers to download and read the Marco Polo report for themselves to make their own independent judgments.

When: July 5, 2010

Accomplices: Joe Biden and Eric Schwerin

Source: Marco Polo, Report on the Biden Laptop, op.cit., p. 200.

Hunter Biden’s business partner Eric Schwerin controlled bank accounts that were capitalized by Hunter’s firm (which was funded, in part, by foreign oligarchs). These accounts—with Schwerin as the front man—were used to pay bills, large and small, for “JRB” [Joe]. Schwerin wrote and deposited checks on behalf of Joe, with at least one of the bank accounts being held at Wilmington Trust, a notoriously corrupt bank in Delaware.

TGP wants to know what, if anything, the Biden administration has done to investigate the Marco Polo allegations of Biden Family Crime #2 as reported by Marco Polo. TGP suspects the Biden administration is engaged in a continuing coverup, reflecting a. political bias aimed at excusing Democrats while seeking to imprison Republicans in politically motivated FBI criminal investigations and DOJ criminal indictments.

[Note: Time stamps on Biden laptop downloads may reflect the time Marco Polo downloaded the raw file, not the date the raw file was created.]

Since 2004, Jerome R. Corsi has published over 30 books on economics, history, and politics, including two #1 New York Times bestsellers. In 1972, he received his Ph.D. from the Department of Government at Harvard University. His book, Volume I, in his Great Awakening Trilogy, The Truth About Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation, received highly positive reviews from prominent climate scientists. Volume II, The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy: Exposing Woke Insanity in an Age of Disinformation, is scheduled for publication on November 14, 2023. Dr. Corsi has resumed podcasting on his new website TheTruthCentral.com, which is now on the Internet in its first development phase.