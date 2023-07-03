Jay Valentine Joins The War Room – Reveals How Kari Lake Was CHEATED by Bogus Ballots in 2022 Election

Businessmen and Omega4America founder Jay Valentine joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Saturday.

Valentine argues that in 2024 Republicans cannot “out-fraud” the left, cannot “out-ballot-harvest” them, cannot “out-lawfare” them, cannot “out-media” them, cannot “out–contribution mule” them, cannot “out–Justice Department” them.. But, Valentines adds, Republicans sure as hell can out-compute them — and that may do it.

The left owns the election apparatus — voting equipment, ballot-manufacturing, vagrant habitats, election commissions, media intimidation of judges not to look at election fraud and driving out any lawyer who raises a valid case.

But Jay Valentine and his group Omega4America has a system available that can cut down on a major percentage of the left’s cheating. Jay’s group has taken the voter rolls that are cleaned ostensibly by ERIC for North Carolina, for Florida, for Texas, for several states. And they ran those voter rolls against publicly available information, lists of hotels, lists of RV parks, lists of prisons. In Texas, for instance, the voter roll cleaned by ERIC, had people voting from the Harris County Jail. This is happening in every state.

Jay has a system that can flag these illegal votes and clean up the voter rolls.

Jay Valentine explained how his group found 33,000 ballots were sent to the wrong zip code in one county in Arizona. This was shocking information.

They cheated to steal the election from Kari.

Jay Valentine: In the Kari Lake situation, we did the voter database autopsy after the election, and we took a copy of the voter roll from October 7th, about 30 days before the election. We took another copy of the same voter roll for November 4, which was 96 hours before the election was actually held. And we compared them and what did we find? Steve, 33,000 voters in one county alone in Arizona had their zip codes changed the week that mail in ballots went out, and then they were changed back. Now, those people didn’t know that they didn’t get a ballot because they got the rest of their mail. The postal service didn’t change their zip code, the election commission did. 22,000 new voters were added, most of which were added after October 11, which is a legal cutoff date. Kari Lake didn’t know that. The leftists did, but Kari Lake had no visibility to that. 107,000 changes in one county alone were made to the election database by the election commission, most of which occurred after 05:00 P.m. On October 11. Which was the legal cutoff date. Carrie Lake didn’t know that because she didn’t have real time visibility to the data.

This is damming information.

You must listen to Jay’s entire interview!